1h ago
NHL salary cap rises $1M to $82.5M for next season
The NHL announced Thursday that the salary cap will rise to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. This marks an increase of $1 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL announced Thursday that the salary cap will rise to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. This marks an increase of $1 million.
The salary floor for each team will be $61 million, while the midpoint is $71.7 million.
The league announced earlier this week that the 2022-23 campaign will return to the normal calendar and begin on Oct. 11.