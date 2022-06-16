NHL salary cap rises $1M to $82.5M for next season

The NHL announced Thursday that the salary cap will rise to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. This marks an increase of $1 million.

The salary floor for each team will be $61 million, while the midpoint is $71.7 million.

The league announced earlier this week that the 2022-23 campaign will return to the normal calendar and begin on Oct. 11.