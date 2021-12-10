NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Friday that the league's salary cap will rise $1 million next season.

The league and National Hockey League Players' Association agreed to the rise to $82.5 million prior to the 2021-22 season.

Bettman reiterated the salary cap will go up $1M next season. Which was agreed to before. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 10, 2021

The confirmation comes as Bettman announced the league's revenues are expected to top $5 billion this season.

Bettman said the NHL is projecting that the players will have cleared their pandemic debt to owners by the end of the 2023-24 season, which would lead to the cap increasing further for the 2024-25 league year.

The NHL is projecting that the players will have cleared their pandemic debt to owners by the end of the 2023-24 season.



Should that happen, the salary cap would be in position to jump again in 2024-25. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 10, 2021

The league's salary cap has sat at $81.5 in each of the past two seasons. The salary cap was set at $79.5 million in 2018-19 after jumping $4.5 million from the previous season.