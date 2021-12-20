How COVID-19 postponements are impacting the Canadian teams

The National Hockey League will institute a league-wide pause that will run from Wednesday through Dec. 25.

Ten teams have already had all of their activities paused through the holiday break, as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs have all closed their practice facilities.

The break was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday and run through Boxing Day.

More to come.