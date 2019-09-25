The NHL's Seattle expansion franchise hired Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as the first female pro scout in the league Wednesday.

The team announced that Granato will join Ulf Samuelsson, Stu Barnes, Dave Hunter and John Goodwin as pro scouts in working under general manager Ron Francis and Assistant General Manager Ricky Olczyk, who were previously hired by the franchise.

Granato won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 1998 and a silver medal in Salt Lake City in 2002 during her 15-year playing career.

"I've had other NHL opportunities to get back into hockey," said Granato. "Seattle is the right fit for me and an exciting organization to join. It lined up as the perfect opportunity."

"When I was being interviewed, it was very apparent this organization was thinking outside the box," Francis said, per ESPN. "When I took the job, I was encouraged to continue that mantra: think outside the box. Cammi's name came up. I know she's a female pro scout for us, but her résumé is why she got the job - not because she's female."

Samuelsson appeared in 1,080 NHL games during his playing career and spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Barnes, a veteran of 1,136 NHL games, recently served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars and will remain in the Dallas area.

According to the team release, Hunter has a decade of pro and amateur scouting experience.

Goodwin, 58, spent three seasons as head coach of the Oshawa Generals from 1997-2000 and most recently spent two years as an assistant coach with the Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-16.

“It’s fantastic to add our first five scouts to the team and, as we think ahead to the 2021 Expansion Draft, their roles will be key,” Francis said. “This group has such phenomenal hockey experience.”

The franchise will begin play during the 2021-22 season.