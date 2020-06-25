The NHL has shifted its focus to more detailed conversations with the bids of Edmonton and Toronto after hitting a setback with Vancouver as a hub city, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

According to LeBrun, Vancouver's bid hit a setback in talks with provisional health authorities, but the city has not been totally ruled out yet. He adds that Chicago and Los Angeles remain on standby to join Las Vegas as a hub city, if the NHL cannot make one work in Canada.

Depending on where those talks go with Edmonton and Toronto, LA and Chicago remain on standbye if it turns out the NHL can’t put a Hub city in Canada to go along with Vegas. But the hope is still to have a Hub city in Canada if possible. And meanwhile, time is of the essence! — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2020

Earlier this week, the league narrowed its list to six potential cities; Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver. Vegas has been considered a front-runner to be one of the two hub cities throughout the process.

Columbus, Dallas, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Pittsburgh had previously been eliminated from the league's initial list of 10.

NHL training camps, otherwise known as Phase 3, are expected to start on July 10 with Phase 4 (games) starting in late July or early August.