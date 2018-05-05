The National Hockey League appears to be tired of Brad Marchand's licking act.

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

The NHL's Colin Campbell spoke with Marchand and general manager Don Sweeney Saturday. The league put Marchand on notice and said his actions were unacceptable, adding that similar behaviour will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline.

This comes in the wake of Marchand licking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan in the face during the second period of Friday's Game 4 between the Bruins and Lightning.

It is the second time Marchand has licked an opponent during the playoffs after also doing it to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the first round.

There were reports after licking Komarov that Marchand was asked to not lick any other players moving forward, but the 29-year-old said that wasn't true.

After the game Callahan likened getting licked to getting spit on, speaking to reporters.

"I don’t know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone’s face," Callahan said.