Countdown to TradeCentre: More moves to come in Colorado?

More to Come?

There was finally some movement on the trade market Monday as the Colorado Avalanche swung a deal to acquire pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks.

Colorado gave up a a 2023 second-round pick and prospect Drew Helleson in return for Manson, who had 50 per cent of his $4.1 million cap hit retained with the Ducks.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported shortly after the trade that the Avalanche don't intend to be done buying yet, either. He notes the team is still believed to be interested in Claude Giroux, among other forwards.

My sense is the Colorado Avalanche don’t intend to be done. They still hope to further improve the roster. Believe they’re still interested in Claude Giroux among other forwards…@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 15, 2022

Getting Picky - Colorado's Traded Draft Picks

'22 1st - Traded to Coyotes (Darcy Kuemper)

'22 2nd - Traded to Islanders (Devon Toews)

'22 4th - Traded to Red Wings (Patrick Nemeth)

'23 2nd - Traded to Ducks (Josh Manson)

'23 4th - Traded to Kraken (Kurtis MacDermid)

Adding Manson leaves Colorado with $1.48 million in projected deadline cap space, per CapFriendly, though that number could grow if Gabriel Landeskog is placed on long-term injured reserve following knee surgery.

General manager Joe Sakic may also be forced to reach into the team's prospect pool again if they make they any further moves due to a lack of draft capital. Colorado has already traded their first-, second- and fourth-round selections in this year's draft, in addition to their second- and fourth-round picks in 2023.

Colorado has an NHL-best 42-13-5 record this season and are set to make the postseason for the fifth straight year. The team, however, has failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs since reaching the conference final in 2002.





Net Watch

One veteran netminder appeared to come off the trade market Monday, while the chances of a deal appear to be going up for another.

LeBrun tweeted Monday that the Dallas Stars will likely have reservations on trading Braden Holtby after losing depth goaltender Anton Khudobin to hip surgery. Holtby, who backstopped the Washington Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018, is ranked at No. 20 on the TSN Hockey Trade Bait board.

The 32-year-old has a 10-10-1 record this season with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage while playing out a one-year, $2 million contract signed last summer.

Hearing that Anton Khudobin is undergoing hip surgery today. The Stars will have an official medical update on him Tuesday.

Reading into that, not sure why the Stars would be willing to move backup Braden Holtby now given their playoff race. But I guess who knows. We shall see. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2022

Oppositely, LeBrun reports that there should be some "tire kicking" on 40-year-old goaltender Craig Anderson, who has appeared in 18 games with the Buffalo Sabres this season after playing in just four games with the Washington Capitals a year ago.

Anderson is a pending unrestricted free agent who carries a modest $750,000 cap hit. He has a 10-8-0 record this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.96 GAA.

LeBrun adds that the Sabres are expected to give Anderson the final say before completing any potential deal.

Should be some tire kicking this week on Craig Anderson (pending UFA, $750k aav), wonderful story at age 40. Sabres have huge respect for him and what he's done this season and will want to handle things appropriately. Don't think they would move him unless he's good with it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2022

Despite seeing limited time with the Capitals in the regular season, Anderson appeared in two playoff games last year, going 1-1 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA.



Crease Questions

Speaking of goaltenders, TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes the recent play of Mikko Koskinen has turned down the pressure on the Edmonton Oilers front office to make a move.

Rishaug notes the Oilers are still willing to strike if a clear upgrade is available at goaltender, but could instead focus improving on the team's defence. He points to Seattle Kraken defenceman Carson Soucy, who is capable of playing both sides, as a potential target for the Oilers.

Has Koskinen's recent run changed the Oilers' trade deadline priorities? Has Mikko Koskinen's recent performance tweaked what the Oilers may be thinking heading into the NHL's trade deadline? What else might Edmonton try and get done before March 21st? TSN's Ryan Rishaug has more.

Meanwhile, the pressure to make a move in net continues to be turned up for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With starter Jack Campbell struggling before being sidelined with a rib injury, things have gone from bad to worse for Toronto with Petr Mrazek taking over the net.

Mrazek has given up four or more goals in each of his past four starts and owns a .852 save percentage over that stretch.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas previously said his priority would be to add a defenceman, but LeBrun said Monday the team may try to get creative in adding both a goaltender and a defenceman.

While the Leafs have been linked to Marc-Andre Fleury, LeBrun notes the clock is ticking for Toronto to convince him that it's worth joining the team for their playoff push, and then would still have to come a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks - who are looking for a first-round pick and more.

