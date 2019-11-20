The National Hockey League Players' Association has filed a grievance on behalf of Dustin Byfuglien regarding his suspension from the Winnipeg Jets according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

From source: the NHLPA filed a grievance Wednesday on behalf of Dustin Byfuglien challenging his suspension by the Winnipeg Jets. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 20, 2019

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last month that Byfuglien had ankle surgery recently to take care of issues stemming from a high-ankle sprain he suffered late last season.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie also reported last month that his troublesome ankle was a big factor as to why the defenceman was not with the team to start the season.

The Jets gave the 34-year-old an indefinite personal leave of absence before being suspended by the team for not returning to training camp.

Byfuglien had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games last season. He missed significant time after suffering a lower-body injury in December and appeared in just 10 games games after Dec. 29. Byfuglien returned ahead of the postseason and recorded two goals and eight points in six playoff games.

An eighth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2003, Byfuglien is a veteran of 869 career NHL games and has 177 goals and 525 points in his career.

He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $7.6 million.