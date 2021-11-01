1h ago
NHLPA statement following executive board meeting
The National Hockey League Players Association released the following statement on Monday after an executive board meeting.
TSN.ca Staff
"On the NHLPA’s Executive Board call today, Don Fehr recommended that an independent investigation be commenced by outside legal counsel in order to review the NHLPA’s response to the Kyle Beach matter. The Executive Board is currently voting on this matter."