The National Hockey League Players' Association will announce their decision Monday whether to re-open the collective bargaining agreement or extend the current CBA for another two years to 2022.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Players' Association made their decision on a conference call with its executive committee and team reps on Sunday.

The NHL declined their option to re-open the CBA in August and the decision now rests in the hands of the players. The two sides have been meeting over the past several months to work on amendments to the current labour deal and discuss the framework for an extension.

McKenzie reports the league has pledged to continue to negotiate in good faith should the players decide not to re-open the CBA, a decision that is currently giving leverage to their side. McKenzie adds the NHL appears to be pre-disposed to not wanting a lockout with new television deal in the United States and new gambling revenue on the horizon.

So, if you’re the players, what do you do? Re-open and take your chances on getting a new CBA in one year with a lockout threat looming? Or not re-open, extend this current CBA for three years and hope the NHL continues to negotiate amendments to current CBA and a new extension? — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 16, 2019

If the players elect to re-open the CBA, the two sides will have a deadline of Sept. 15, 2020 to reach a new deal or face a potential work stoppage.

The league has had a labour stoppage while negotiating each of the past two collective bargaining agreements - a full season in 2004-05 and just under half a season in 2012-13.