The National Hockey League Players' Association has an executive board call scheduled for Friday night to give the player reps an update on where things stand, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Things could change, but at this hour, the NHL does not have a Board of Governors call scheduled for today. The NHLPA, however, does have an Exec Board call scheduled for tonight to give the player reps an update on where things stand. 1/2 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 18, 2020

LeBrun adds that at this point, no vote is expected on the NHLPA call.

"The transition rules in the season document with the NHL would need to be completed by tonight's call for a vote to take place, I think." LeBrun wrote on Twitter.

At this point, no vote expected on the NHLPA exec board call. The transition rules in the season document with the NHL would need to be completed by tonight's call for a vote to take place, I think. Those rules are done yet. And there's the whole Canadian teams' situation... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 18, 2020

Adding, "Those rules are (not) done yet. And there's the whole Canadian teams' situation..."

"We’ve reached a delicate stage in the Return to Play process." TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli said Thursday on Insider Trading.

"The NHL and its seven Canadian clubs have been going back and forth with the provincial health authorities trying to nail down protocols that work for all of the stakeholders involved. And the provincial health authorities have not signed off yet."

The NHL does not have a Board of Governors call scheduled for Friday.

While there is still no start date confirmed for next season, TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and LeBrun as well as TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported the NHL is targeting a Jan. 13 start to the regular season with training camps set to begin in early January.