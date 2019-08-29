2h ago
NHLPA to update CBA talks next week
The NHL Players' Association executive board and other players will meet next week in Chicago for a CBA update discussion, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports. The NHLPA has until Sept. 15 to opt-out of the final year of the current collective bargaining agreement, while the NHL has until Sunday to exercise their 2020 opt-out.
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL Players' Association executive board and other players will meet next Wednesday in Chicago for a CBA update discussion, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.
The NHLPA has until Sept. 15 to opt-out of the final year of the current collective bargaining agreement, while the NHL has until Sunday to exercise their 2020 opt-out.
LeBrun notes that the two sides have held numerous meetings on the CBA this summer, but it's unclear how much progress has been made. He adds a statement from the league is expected by the end of the weekend.
The league has had a labour stoppage while negotiating each of the past two collective bargaining agreements - a full season in 2004-05 and just under half a season in 2012-13.
The current collective bargaining agreement is scheduled to run through the 2020-21 season if neither side opts-out.