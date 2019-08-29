The NHL Players' Association executive board and other players will meet next Wednesday in Chicago for a CBA update discussion, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The NHLPA has until Sept. 15 to opt-out of the final year of the current collective bargaining agreement, while the NHL has until Sunday to exercise their 2020 opt-out.

LeBrun notes that the two sides have held numerous meetings on the CBA this summer, but it's unclear how much progress has been made. He adds a statement from the league is expected by the end of the weekend.

The NHL and NHLPA have had numerous CBA meetings with each other all summer long. But where this all leads, I’m not ready to guess yet — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 29, 2019

The league has had a labour stoppage while negotiating each of the past two collective bargaining agreements - a full season in 2004-05 and just under half a season in 2012-13.

The current collective bargaining agreement is scheduled to run through the 2020-21 season if neither side opts-out.