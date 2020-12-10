Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he expects sophomore guard Terence Davis to be with the team for their first preseason game on Saturday following his virtual court date regarding domestic assault allegations on Friday.

Terence Davis has his court date tomorrow, though Nurse says it'll be done virtually and expects him to be with the team in Charlotte for Saturday's pre-season opener. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 10, 2020

The 23-year-old Davis was arrested in New York in late October after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster addressed the Davis situation ahead of the start of training camp last week, saying the National Basketball Association will handle the investigation and any possible discipline.

Webster added the team wouldn't have made the decision to bring Davis to camp if they weren't comfortable with the information they got through their own due diligence.

According to an NYPD statement at the time, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 pm ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the "subject hit the victim in the face." Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim's phone, according to the statement.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

Davis was arraigned on misdemeanour charges of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Defence lawyer Greg Esposito said his client denies the charges. Davis was released on his own recognizance and his next court date is set for Dec. 11.

Toronto opens their preseason schedule Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.