Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has interviewed with the Indiana Pacers for their heading coaching vacancy, Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed to SiriusXM NBA Radio on Wednesday.

Yessir!!! Nate is one of the best. Well deserved https://t.co/r2fyRt7Jct — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) September 23, 2020

Bjorkgren has spent the past two seasons on the Raptors sideline, helping the team to an NBA championship last season.

The 45-year-old joined Raptors in 2017 as part of the team's scouting department after being let go by the Phoenix Suns just three games into his third season with the team as an assistant coach.

Bjorkgren is only the coach in NBA history to win both an NBA Title and a G-League championship as an assistant.

The Pacers fired head coach Nate McMillan last month after four seasons with the team.