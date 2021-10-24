Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,687.50 for kneeing Mason Marchment of the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The Panthers went on to win the game 4-2.

Aube-Kubel has zero points in four games so far this season.

The Flyers will be back in action on Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers.