10m ago
Aube-Kubel fined for kneeing Marchment
Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,687.50 for kneeing Mason Marchment of the Florida Panthers Saturday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,687.50, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Kneeing Florida’s Mason Marchment.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2021
The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The Panthers went on to win the game 4-2.
Aube-Kubel has zero points in four games so far this season.
The Flyers will be back in action on Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers.