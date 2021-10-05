The Toronto Maple Leafs released forward Nikita Gusev from his professional tryout after their preseason victory over the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night.

Leafs assign the following players to Marlies:



Der-Arguchintsev

Hollowell

Källgren

Rubīns



The following guys were sent down earlier today:



Abramov

Duszak

Hoefenmayer

Kivihalme

Kopacka

McKenna

Robertson



Gusev has been released from his PTO — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 6, 2021

The 29-year-old native of Russia scored four goals and added six assists over 31 games split between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils last season.

Toronto also assigned forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, goalie Erik Källgren and defencemen Mac Hollowell and Kristiāns Rubīns to the American Hockey League after the game.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the Leafs released forward Josh Ho-Sang from his professional tryout before the AHL's Toronto Marlies signed the 25-year-old to a one-year contract.

Ho-Sang would have to sign a NHL deal before any potential callup to the #leafs this season. This allows him to report directly to the Marlies without first clearing waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2021

Ho-Sang, who was selected 28th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, would have to sign a NHL deal before playing with the Leafs this season.

The Toronto native last played in the NHL in 2018-19, scoring one goal and one assist over 10 games with the Isles. Ho-Sang has played 53 NHL games in his career, all with the Islanders.

Ho-Sang played last season in Sweden.