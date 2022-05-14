Could Zadorov be looking at time for questionable hit on Glendening?

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing Saturday for an illegal check to the head of Dallas Stars forward Luke Glendening, NHL Player Safety announced.

In the second period of Friday night's Game 6, Zadorov hit Glendening up high with his elbow and caused the veteran centre to leave the game briefly with an upper-body injury. Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters after the game that he did not know if Glendening would be able to play in Game 7 but added he is dealing with a separate lower-body injury.

Zadorov was not assessed a penalty on the play and went on to play 18:42 in Calgary's 4-2 loss. Bowness was critical of the hit after the game, calling it a "head shot."

The two teams will play Game 7 Sunday night in Calgary with the winner moving on to face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series, which will be decided Saturday night.