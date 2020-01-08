NHL Player Safety announced Wednesday evening that no supplemental discipline will be assessed to New York Rangers defenceman Ryan Lindgren for his hit on Colorado's Joonas Donskoi.

(1/2) After thoroughly reviewing all available video and following a telephone hearing today, the Department of Player Safety has determined that there will be no supplemental discipline assessed to NY Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren for his hit against Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 8, 2020

(2/2) While there was significant head contact on this play, Lindgren took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward and hit through Donskoi’s core. Therefore, under Rule 48.1 (i), the head contact was determined to be unavoidable. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 8, 2020

The incident occurred in the first period of the Rangers' 5-3 win on Tuesday night. With the score tied 2-2, Lindgren delivered a high hit on Donskoi in the neutral zone after the Avalanche winger dumped the puck into the Rangers end.

Donskoi did not return to the game and head coach Jared Bednar did not have an update post-game.

Lindgren was not called for a penalty on the play, though Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri fought him after the hit was delivered. Kadri received a two-minute instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the five-minute major. Lindgren did not return to the game after the fight due to an upper-body injury.

“There’s no call. We have to take care of ourselves,” Bednar said of Kadri's response.

Lindgren, 21, has one goal and eight points in 32 games with the Rangers this season. He made his NHL debut last season, appearing in five games with the Rangers.