Tampa Bay Lightning forward Danick Martel will not face supplemental discipline for his high hit on Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher Tuesday night.

Martel's shoulder appeared to make contact with the head of Stecher, who was bent over attempting to play the puck at the blueline in the second period.

Stecher left the game and didn’t return after the hit, while Martel was given a two-minute minor for interference.

NHL says no hearing for Tampa's Danick Martel for hit on Vancouver's Troy Stetcher last night — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 19, 2018

When Martel returned to the ice after serving his penalty, he was targeted by the Canucks and hit into the boards by Jake Virtanen. In the ensuing scrum, Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson ripped Martel's helmet while he was being held by a referee and appeared to land a punch on the Lightning forward.

Virtanen, Martel and Canucks forward Josh Leivo all received roughing minors, while Gudbranson wasn’t penalized.

“Our whole bench saw it check all the boxes, a blindside high hit that contacted the head and that’s really dangerous stuff,” said Gudbranson, who did not comment on his actions. “Our response is something to take from it (hit), to know if something (expletive) happens to you on the ice, the next guy is coming in flying.”

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper fist bumped Martel when returned from the penalty box.

“Tough stuff happened to him in the corner there with Virtanen and Gudbranson, with a little bit of a two on one," Cooper said, per the Vancouver Province. "A 5-foot-8 guy stuck up for himself. He did a good job sticking up for himself. You know it’s tough when you’re staring up at some of these guys. He kinda got the worst of it, so I was just saying good job.”

Martel, who appeared in just his sixth career game Tuesday, registered his first career assist in 6:57 of ice time against the Canucks.