Winnipeg Jets forwards Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Mason Appleton were all listed as unfit to participate in the team's gameday skate on Thursday.

Head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday that the skate would likely determine whether any of the team's injured forwards would be able to dress for Game 4 against the Calgary Flames.

"It's all medical now," Maurice said at the time. "When we get a guy on the ice, he's a lot closer to playing, but I won't have that knowledge of the situation until tomorrow."

Mathieu Perreault, who was injured in Tuesday's Game 3 loss, did skate Thursday and could be an option tonight.

Scheifele, who finished tied for the team lead in points during the regular season with 73 in 71 games, was injured in the first period of Game 1, playing just 2:59 in the game. Laine and Appleton were also both injured in Game 1.

The Jets trail the Flames 2-1 in their best-of-five series.