With Phase 1 of the NHL Draft Lottery in the books, we still don't know which team will selected first overall. But we do know who will be selected as TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button projects the first eight picks.

With Phase 1 of the NHL Draft Lottery in the books, we still don't know which team will select first overall.

But we do know who will be selected.

There's no mystery about Alexis Lafreniere being the No. 1 pick – the only mystery is which team will be able to pick him. The eight teams that lose in the play-in round will each have a 12.5 per cent chance to take Lafreniere.

At No. 2, the Los Angeles Kings select centre Quinton Byfield. I say he has a game like Anze Kopitar, so who better to learn under than Anze Kopitar?

German-born Tim Stutzle goes to the Ottawa Senators third overall. The versatile forward has unbelievable imagination and stickhandling and adds to a really great group of prospects in the nation's capital. He's an A-plus player.

Jamie Drysdale goes to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 4. He's a No. 1, elite, complete right-shot defenceman. You're building a winner with him on your blueline.

At No,. 5, the Senators take a centre from their own backyard with Marco Rossi of the 67's. He's an elite playmaker and an A prospect in the mould of Nicklas Backstrom.

The Anaheim Ducks go with forward Cole Perfetti sixth overall. He's got the best hockey sense in the draft and joins a talented group of prospects that includes last year's first-rounder Trevor Zegras.

The New Jersey Devils need scoring to complement Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, so right wing Lucas Raymond fits the bill.

The Buffalo Sabres also get some scoring from Sweden, selecting winger Alexander Holtz with the eighth pick.

See you after Phase 2...