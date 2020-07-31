The NHL has conducted over 1500 tests per day since 24 teams entered the Toronto and Edmonton hubs. There have been zero positive tests, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

On Monday, the NHL recorded no positive tests for COVID-19 from July 18-25. This came after the league reported just two positive cases on July 17 from samples going back to the beginning of Phase 3 on July 17.

The NHL qualifiers get underway on Saturday.

 

 

 