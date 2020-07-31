Kassian on McDavid: 'He's determined, you can see it'

The NHL has conducted over 1500 tests per day since 24 teams entered the Toronto and Edmonton hubs. There have been zero positive tests, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The NHL has conducted roughly 1500 tests per day in each of the Hub Cities since Sunday. These tests have been processed in 24 hrs or less and as of today, there have been no positive test results in phase 4. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 31, 2020

On Monday, the NHL recorded no positive tests for COVID-19 from July 18-25. This came after the league reported just two positive cases on July 17 from samples going back to the beginning of Phase 3 on July 17.

The NHL qualifiers get underway on Saturday.