No positive COVID-19 tests since NHL entered Phase 4
The NHL has conducted over 1500 tests since 24 teams entered Toronto and Edmonton for the final phase of Return to Play. There have been zero positive tests, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
On Monday, the NHL recorded no positive tests for COVID-19 from July 18-25. This came after the league reported just two positive cases on July 17 from samples going back to the beginning of Phase 3 on July 17.
The NHL qualifiers get underway on Saturday.