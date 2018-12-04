Centre Joakim Noah has agreed to a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After undergoing a team physical, free agent center Joakim Noah is signing a one-year, $1.73M prorated minimum deal with Memphis today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

The 33-year old was bought out by the New York Knicks before the season after playing only seven games for the team in 2017-18.

Noah has been severely hampered by multiple injuries over the past few years.

The long-time Chicago Bull won Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season, along with being a two-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive player.