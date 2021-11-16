Noah Syndergaard is moving on from the Big Apple.

BREAKING: Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN.



The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2021

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal pending a physical.

The 29-year-old has not pitched for the better part of two seasons, getting into just two games last year for 2.0 innings due to elbow inflammation.

While Syndergaard's tenure with the Mets was fraught with injury, he ends his six seasons with a 47-31 record and 3.32 ERA in 121 appearances.

He was named to the National League All-Star Team in 2016 and was effective over four postseason appearances as a rookie as the Mets advanced to the World Series but ultimately fell to the Kansas City Royals in five games.