The Edmonton Elks have signed defensive co-ordinator and assistant head coach Noel Thorpe to a contract extension.

The move will keep him with the green and gold through the 2022 season. He joined the Elks in January of 2020.

“Noel brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success as a CFL defensive co-ordinator to the Elks," said general Mmanager and VP of football operations Brock Sunderland in a news release. "We’re happy to have him add another year to his contract so that he is with us through the 2022 season.”

"I'm grateful for this extension and want to thank both Brock and Jaime for this opportunity in a city that my family and I now consider home," said Thorpe in the same release.