Predators flip Patrick to Golden Knights for Glass

The Nashville Predators have flipped forward Nolan Patrick to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Cody Glass, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Patrick was acquired earlier from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenceman Ryan Ellis.

