2h ago
Predators flip Patrick to Golden Knights for Glass
The Nashville Predators have flipped forward Nolan Patrick to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Cody Glass, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Patrick was acquired earlier from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenceman Ryan Ellis.
More to come.