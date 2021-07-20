Norman Powell is hitting the open market.

The 28-year-old swingman told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports that he is declining his $11.6 million player option with the Portland Trail Blazers and will become a free agent.

A native of San Diego, Powell was acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Raptors with whom he spent the first five-plus seasons of his career and won an NBA title in 2019.

With the Blazers, Powell played at small forward almost exclusively. In 27 games with the team, he averaged 17.0 points on .443 shooting, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals over a career-high 34.4 minutes a night. He was averaging 19.6 PPG and shot .439 from three in 42 games with the Raptors prior to the trade.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA, Powell is expected to be one of the top guard options available on the open market.