5h ago

Numero Un: Wright to Canadiens leads off Button's Mock Draft

With the Draft Lottery complete, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button predicts the first 16 picks of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Button has 'no doubt' the Habs should take Wright No. 1, compares him to Bergeron

After a season of despair and a franchise-record 60 losses, the Montreal Canadiens recorded its biggest victory of the season Tuesday night, winning the NHL draft lottery and the right to pick  No. 1 in the 2022 NHL draft July 7.

Montreal gets the ultimate consolation prize for finishing last overall.

Montreal entered the lottery as the No. 1 seed with a 25.5 per-cent chance of picking No. 1.

Kingston Frontenacs’ centre Shane Wright has been the top-ranked prospect all season, but a new poll today by TSN draft guru Bob McKenzie revealed support for Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky and American centre Logan Cooley at No. 1.

Wright, 18, received six of nine first-place votes cast by NHL scouts. Slafkovsky was first on two ballots and Cooley on one.

Wright, a native of Burlington, Ont., earned 94 points on 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 games this OHL season. Hockey Canada granted him exceptional status in 2019 to play major junior hockey at age 15.

There is a certain symmetry to Montreal getting the No. 1 pick. It was exactly 43 years ago, on May 10, 1979, that No. 10 Guy Lafleur scored the most celebrated goal of his career in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinals versus Boston.

The 1971 first-overall pick was laid to rest one week ago.

This will be fourth time in the history of the modern draft that Montreal picks first overall. The first three selections were Rejean Houle in 1969, Lafleur and Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.

Rounding out the top five in the 2022 draft order are No. 2 New Jersey, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Seattle, and No. 5 Philadelphia.

Ottawa has the No. 7 pick, Winnipeg No. 14, and Vancouver No. 15.

 

The Top 16

Montreal Canadiens
1. Shane Wright

Centre | Kingston (OHL) | 6'0 | 185 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    63
  • G
    32
  • PTS
    94
New Jersey Devils
2. Juraj Slafkovsky

Left Wing/Centre | TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'3 1/2 | 218 lbs. | March 30, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    10
Arizona Coyotes logo
3. Logan Cooley

Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'10 | 174 lbs. | May 4, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    27
  • PTS
    75
Seattle Kraken
4. Joakim Kemell

Right Wing | JYP (SM Liiga | 5'11 3/4 | 171 lbs. | April 27, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    39
  • G
    15
  • PTS
    23
Philadelphia Flyers
5. David Jiricek

Defence | Plzen (CZE) | 6'3 | 189 lbs. | Nov. 28, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    29
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    11
Columbus Blue Jackets
6. Simon Nemec

Defence | Nitra (SVK) | 6'0 | 190 lbs. | Feb. 15, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    39
  • G
    1
  • PTS
    26
Ottawa Senators logo
7. Cutter Gauthier

Left Wing/Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'2 | 189 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2004

2021-21 Statistics

  • GP
    54
  • G
    34
  • PTS
    65
Detroit Red Wings
8. Jimmy Snuggerud

Right Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 186 lbs. | June 1, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    59
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    63
Buffalo Sabres
9. Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Right Wing | Djurgardens (SWE J-20) | 5'10 1/2 | 165 lbs. | July 24, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    20
  • PTS
    35
Anaheim Ducks
10. Kevin Korchinski

Defence | Seattle (WHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 185 lbs. | June 21, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    65
San Jose Sharks
11. Matt Savoie

Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 5'9 | 179 lbs. | Jan. 1, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    65
  • G
    35
  • PTS
    90
Columbus Blue Jackets
12. Pavel Mintyukov

Defence | Saginaw (OHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 192 lbs. | Nov. 25, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    17
  • PTS
    62
Islanders logo
13. Jiri Kulich

Left Wing | Karlovy (CZE) | 5'11 1/2 | 172 lbs. | Apr. 14, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    49
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    14
Winnipeg Jets
14. Conor Geekie

Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 6'3 | 193 lbs. | May 5, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    63
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    70
Vancouver Canucks
15. Owen Pickering

Defence | Swift Current (WHL) | 6'3 1/2 | 179 lbs. | Jan. 27, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    62
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    33
Buffalo Sabres
16. Danila Yurov

Right Wing | Magnitogorsk (KHL) | 6'1 | 178 lbs. | Dec. 22, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    23
  • G
    13
  • PTS
    26

Vegas transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall) as part of the Jack Eichel trade.

Chicago transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6th overall) as part of the Seth Jones trade. 