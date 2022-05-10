5h ago
Numero Un: Wright to Canadiens leads off Button's Mock Draft
With the Draft Lottery complete, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button predicts the first 16 picks of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Button has 'no doubt' the Habs should take Wright No. 1, compares him to Bergeron
After a season of despair and a franchise-record 60 losses, the Montreal Canadiens recorded its biggest victory of the season Tuesday night, winning the NHL draft lottery and the right to pick No. 1 in the 2022 NHL draft July 7.
Montreal gets the ultimate consolation prize for finishing last overall.
Montreal entered the lottery as the No. 1 seed with a 25.5 per-cent chance of picking No. 1.
Kingston Frontenacs’ centre Shane Wright has been the top-ranked prospect all season, but a new poll today by TSN draft guru Bob McKenzie revealed support for Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky and American centre Logan Cooley at No. 1.
Wright, 18, received six of nine first-place votes cast by NHL scouts. Slafkovsky was first on two ballots and Cooley on one.
Wright, a native of Burlington, Ont., earned 94 points on 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 games this OHL season. Hockey Canada granted him exceptional status in 2019 to play major junior hockey at age 15.
There is a certain symmetry to Montreal getting the No. 1 pick. It was exactly 43 years ago, on May 10, 1979, that No. 10 Guy Lafleur scored the most celebrated goal of his career in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinals versus Boston.
The 1971 first-overall pick was laid to rest one week ago.
This will be fourth time in the history of the modern draft that Montreal picks first overall. The first three selections were Rejean Houle in 1969, Lafleur and Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Rounding out the top five in the 2022 draft order are No. 2 New Jersey, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Seattle, and No. 5 Philadelphia.
Ottawa has the No. 7 pick, Winnipeg No. 14, and Vancouver No. 15.
The Top 16
1. Shane Wright
Centre | Kingston (OHL) | 6'0 | 185 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP63
-
G32
-
PTS94
2. Juraj Slafkovsky
Left Wing/Centre | TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'3 1/2 | 218 lbs. | March 30, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP31
-
G5
-
PTS10
3. Logan Cooley
Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'10 | 174 lbs. | May 4, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP51
-
G27
-
PTS75
4. Joakim Kemell
Right Wing | JYP (SM Liiga | 5'11 3/4 | 171 lbs. | April 27, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP39
-
G15
-
PTS23
5. David Jiricek
Defence | Plzen (CZE) | 6'3 | 189 lbs. | Nov. 28, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP29
-
G5
-
PTS11
6. Simon Nemec
Defence | Nitra (SVK) | 6'0 | 190 lbs. | Feb. 15, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP39
-
G1
-
PTS26
7. Cutter Gauthier
Left Wing/Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'2 | 189 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2004
2021-21 Statistics
-
GP54
-
G34
-
PTS65
8. Jimmy Snuggerud
Right Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 186 lbs. | June 1, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP59
-
G24
-
PTS63
9. Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Right Wing | Djurgardens (SWE J-20) | 5'10 1/2 | 165 lbs. | July 24, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP26
-
G20
-
PTS35
10. Kevin Korchinski
Defence | Seattle (WHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 185 lbs. | June 21, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G4
-
PTS65
11. Matt Savoie
Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 5'9 | 179 lbs. | Jan. 1, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP65
-
G35
-
PTS90
12. Pavel Mintyukov
Defence | Saginaw (OHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 192 lbs. | Nov. 25, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G17
-
PTS62
13. Jiri Kulich
Left Wing | Karlovy (CZE) | 5'11 1/2 | 172 lbs. | Apr. 14, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP49
-
G9
-
PTS14
14. Conor Geekie
Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 6'3 | 193 lbs. | May 5, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP63
-
G24
-
PTS70
15. Owen Pickering
Defence | Swift Current (WHL) | 6'3 1/2 | 179 lbs. | Jan. 27, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP62
-
G9
-
PTS33
16. Danila Yurov
Right Wing | Magnitogorsk (KHL) | 6'1 | 178 lbs. | Dec. 22, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP23
-
G13
-
PTS26
Vegas transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall) as part of the Jack Eichel trade.
Chicago transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6th overall) as part of the Seth Jones trade.