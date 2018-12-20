Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he doesn't expect Kyle Lowry to play in this weekend's back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Nurse said Lowry hasn't progressed as quickly as expected. He added the thigh contusion he is dealing with has led to "some other issues" including spasms but does not expect it to become a long-term issue.

Lowry has missed the last three games and the Raps have gone 1-2 over that span. In 29 games so far this season, Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game to go along with 10 assists.

Nurse added that forward Serge Ibaka is questionable as he continues to recover from swelling in his knee. Ibaka is scoring at a clip of 16.7 points a night while adding an average of 7.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Danny Green had ice on both his knees following practice Thursday according Lewenberg. He appeared to get the worst of a knee-on-knee collision Wednesday night and briefly exited the game. He said he will play through the injury and is the only Raptor to appear in every game this season.

The Raptors are coming off a 99-96 comeback win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Following their back-to-back over the weekend, the Raps will be back in action on Boxing Day in South Beach against the Miami Heat.