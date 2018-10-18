Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that guard Delon Wright (adductor) is likely questionable for Friday's tilt with the Boston Celtics.

Wright, who missed the season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, was able to do more in practice Thursday but wasn't a full participant, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Nurse said Delon Wright was able to do a bit more in practice today but still wasn't a full participant. Will likely be questionable for tomorrow. Sounds like OG Anunoby avoided any serious damage to his eye. Nurse said he should be fine. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 18, 2018

The 26-year-old point guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 69 games (65 off the bench) last season with Raptors, his third year in the NBA.

Meanwhile, it appears forward OG Anunoby avoided serious damage to his eye after leaving the game early in the fourth quarter. He was seen getting some work in after practice and Nurse said he expects the sophomore will be fine.

Nurse also touched on the importance of Friday's early-season contest against the Celtics.

"I think everybody up and down the league is in agreement that they’re the best team in the East. Everybody keeps saying that, and they’re picked to go to the Finals... We hope we’re in that race with ‘em. So it has a little bit more importance."

The Raptors picked up an opening-night win over the Cavs behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from Kawhi Leonard and 27 from Kyle Lowry.

Following their matchup with Boston, the Raps will head to Washington for a date with the Wizards.