TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs held a morning skate at Wells Fargo Center ahead of tonight's game against the Flyers.

William Nylander hasn't scored in 13 straight games, matching his career-long drought in the NHL, but the 22-year-old can take solace from the praise he received from coach Mike Babcock on Monday night.

"I thought it was Willy's best game of the year," the coach gushed after the win over the Panthers.

Babcock had matched Nylander and linemates Auston Matthews and Andreas Johnsson against Florida's top line featuring Aleksander Barkov.

"They were above the puck, they were really good, really good, staying dialled in right from the start to the finish," Babcock noted in his post-game presser.

"We played well," Nylander agreed. "We were able to kind of stop them from creating offence and playing in the O-zone."

On a night when John Tavares, who usually gets the tough matchups at home, scored four goals, it was the play of the Matthews line that Babcock described as "by far, the most positive sign we've had in a long time, because that gives you a chance knowing that John or [the ​Matthews line] can play against anybody."

Nylander finished the game with two assists and three shots while his line outscored Barkov's trio 1-0 at even strength. The Swede was asked how his defensive game has evolved of late.

"I think it's gotten better, for sure," he said. "I've been thinking about other aspects that I might not have thought about before. Playing good defence leads to offence, so it's all tied together."

What other aspects?

"Getting above the puck, above their guy, their F3 and being in a good position to get into a defensive position and then hopefully getting the puck and going offensively."

On Wednesday, defence will once again be a point of emphasis for the Leafs, who edged Philadelphia 7-6 in a free-flowing affair on March 15 in Toronto.

"Last time we raced them to seven," Babcock said. "We'd like to not do that again. It's a good opportunity for our team playing real high-end players offensively. They have a real active back end and their top six is as good as anybody's."

Leafs Ice Chips: Was Monday really Nylander's best game of the year? Mike Babcock said Monday's win over the Panthers was William Nylander's best game of the year. Mark Masters spoke with Nylander ahead of the Leafs' game with the Flyers to see if he agreed with his coach's assessment.

Lines at the Leafs morning skate:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Ennis-Gauthier-Brown

Extras : Moore, Petan

Rielly-Hainsey

Muzzin-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Extra: Holl

Andersen starts

Sparks