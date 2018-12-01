Babcock has spoken to Nylander this season: 'In my heart I know he’s going to be on the team'

It all comes down to 5pm et this afternoon for William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs. If the 22-year-old forward isn't under contract by that point, he cannot play in the NHL this season.

Will he sign? Will general manager Kyle Dubas trade him elsewhere? We will find out later this afternoon.

11:15am - Even Bruce Boudreau, head coach of the Leafs' opponents on Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild, has an opinion on the Nylander situation.

Bruce Boudreau on #NylanderWatch: "I’m not looking forward to a resolution. I’m just glad it’s not resoluted right now, if that’s even a word." #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) December 1, 2018

"I'm not looking forward to a resolution," Boudreau said. "I'm just glad it's not resoluted [sic] right now, if that's even a word."

It's not, Bruce. The word you're looking for is "resolved."

--

10:45am - Another thing to be mindful of in all of this is contract length. While the six-year deal and Pastrnak could be a benchmark, it's not the only option.

A two or three-year bridge deal remains on the table as McKenzie notes and it might actually be preferable for the player.

I am, quite frankly, surprised there hasn’t been a lot more talk of the 3 year or even 2 year bridge deal, as opposed to the 6 year, because the bridge deals would address so many perceived concerns for the Nylander camp — — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2018

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are both finishing their rookie deals and will be in line for hefty raises in the very near future. While Matthews isn't necessarily a comparable, Marner is for Nylander. If Nylander were to sign a six-year deal at (for argument's sake) $7 million per and Marner signs something larger only a few months down the road, there would be more than hurt pride for Nylander.

Such as: not having salary arb rights; fear of being lapped by Marner/Matthews when they get their new deals; fear of taking a “fit in” deal in TOR only to be traded elsewhere. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2018

Nylander might feel that he missed the boat entirely when it came to maximizing his value. In taking a shorter-term deal, his fears of that would be assuaged, as would the idea that he could be traded down the road if he were to take what McKenzie calls a "fit in" deal.

--

10:30am - So about the potential for a trade? It's highly unlikely at this point, says TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Not to over simplify things but it’s pretty elementary: TOR will make its final, best offer to William Nylander today. He’ll either accept it or not. It’s highly highly highly unlikely, tho technically still possible, he’ll be traded. Sign or sit for the year seems to sum it up. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2018

Now, that doesn't rule out the possibility entirely, but it appears that it will be Nylander playing with the Leafs this year or not at all.

McKenzie expects the Leafs to table their final (well, yeah) and best offer today.

So what might that look like?

If it gets done, it sure seems like the likelihood (not to be confused with a sure thing) is it being a 6 year deal somewhere just north of David Pastrnak’s 6 x $6.67M. How much North is the obvious key here. I’d be surprised if it’s as high as $7M but we shall see. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2018

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak's deal appears to be the benchmark. Pastrnak, who is a close friend of Nylander's, signed a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.67 million last year. A deal for Nylander would be slightly north of this figure. McKenzie doesn't believe it will go as high as $7 million AAV, but that remains to be seen.

And McKenzie notes a crucial point when it comes to the Pastrnak benchmark:

One distinction worth noting between 6 year deals for Pastrnak and Nylander is that BOS bought two years of Pasta’s UFA while TOR would only being buying one year of Nylander’s UFA. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2018

The Pastrnak deal bought two years of his unrestricted free agency. A six-year deal for Nylander would only buy out one.