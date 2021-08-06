Ramon Laureano has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy. He tested positive for Nandrolone. Rough for the A's -- and makes the acquisition of Starling Marte that much more important. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 6, 2021

The 27-year-old Oakland Athletics outfielder tested positive for Nandrolone.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Laureano is in his fourth big league season out of Northeast Oklahoma A&M.

In 88 games, Laureno is batting .246 with 14 home runs, 39 runs batted in and a .740 OPS.

The A's (61-48) currently sit second in the American League West, four games behind the Houston Astros. The team currently occupies the second AL wild card, 1.5 games up on the New York Yankees and 2.5 games up on the Toronto Blue Jays. They open a three-game set with the Texas Rangers (39-70) on Friday night.