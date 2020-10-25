Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his left knee on the Browns' second snap while attempting to chase down a Cincinnati defender after a Baker Mayfield interception. Beckham was officially ruled out from returning.

On Mayfield's first attempt of the game, he tried to a force a pass to Beckham down the sidelines. The ball, however, was underthrown and picked off by Darius Phillips. Beckham turned around to chase Philips the other way, but crashed into Phillips and Cleveland fullback Andy Janovich trying to make the tackle.

Beckham was then escorted to the locker room by the Browns training staff. Center JC Tretter also went down on the same play but returned for the next series.

It was the second consecutive game in which Mayfield was intercepted on his first passing attempt. Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Mayfield for a pick-six on the way to Pittsburgh's 38-7 victory last weekend. On Sunday, the Bengals converted Mayfield's turnover into a touchdown on Joe Burrow's one-yard scoring run