Willis retires as member of Elks

Odell Willis is hanging up his cleats.

The 37-year-old defensive end signed a contract to retire with the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

Willis spent from 2013 to 2017 with Edmonton, receiving a CFL All-Star nod in 2014 and winning a Grey Cup in 2015.

In his five seasons with Edmonton, Willis recorded 46 sacks.

For his career, Willis played in 191 CFL games over 11 seasons, having also suited up for the Calgary Stampeders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions.

A native of Meridian, MS, Willis's 101 career sacks are 12th-most in league history.