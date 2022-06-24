Ahead of the NHL Draft on July 7 and the opening of free agency on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Barrie on the Move?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal predicts the Oilers will trade Tyson Barrie, who he believes has become a luxury at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Staples writes that Evan Bouchard and Cody Ceci have proved "superior to Barrie at even strength" and Bouchard is ready to take over as the quarterback on the team's power play. He also argues that while Barrie still has value to the Oilers, he's more valuable to 10 to 15 NHL teams in search of an offensive, right-shot defenceman.

Set to turn 31 next month, Barrie re-signed with the Oilers on a three-year, $13.5 million contract last summer. He had seven goals and 41 points in 73 games this season, adding one goal and five points in 16 playoff games.

Currently slated to have just over $7 million in cap space this off-season, per CapFriendly, Staples adds that moving Barrie could be the key to the Oilers trading for a top goalie or finding the space to keep Evander Kane this summer.

Back in Boston?

It appears veteran All-Star centre Patrice Bergeron has at least one more season left in him as a member of the Boston Bruins.

According to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram, Bergeron will return to the only team he has ever played for, likely on a one-year deal.

Hearing Patrice Bergeron has decided to return likely on a one-year deal with the Bruins. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 24, 2022

The 36-year-old team captain won his fifth Frank J. Selke trophy this season after scoring 25 goals and adding 40 assists over 73 games.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Bergeron has played in 1,216 games over 18 seasons in Boston, scoring 400 goals and 582 assists. The native of L'Ancienne Lorette, Quebec also has 49 goals and 78 assists over 167 career playoff games, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Bergeron is coming off an eight-year, $55 million contract.