Anunoby among Raptors out vs. Wizards

Toronto Raptors players OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher and Paul Watson have all been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Gary Trent Jr. and Yuta Watanabe, who have been battling ankle injuries, will be available to play for the Raptors.

Thursday's game against the Wizards is regarded by many as pivotal to Toronto's hopes of making the Eastern Conference's playoff play-in tournament.

The Raptors (27-39) are currently 3.5 games back of the Wizards (30-35) for the 10th place in the East and the final spot in the play-in tournament.