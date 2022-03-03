The Toronto Raptors will once again be without forwards OG Anunoby, Thaddeus Young, and guard Fred VanVleet Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons.

Thad Young (non-COVID illness) will miss tonight’s game as well. So, the Raptors will be without VanVleet, Anunoby, Young and Wilson vs Pistons. Starters: Flynn, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Birch. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 3, 2022

Anunoby was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to Friday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

He sat out both games against the Brooklyn Nets this week, but saw a hand specialist for a second opinion in New York City.

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.5 points this season, to go along with 5.5 rebound and 2.6 assists in 42 games played.

VanVleet missed the team's last two games with a right knee injury.

The 28-year-old leads the Raptors, averaging 21.4 points, and 6.9 assists, to go along with 4.5 rebounds in 52 games played.

Young will miss Thursday's game with a non-COVID related illness.

The 33-year-old has averaged 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the six games since being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Georgia Tech alum, has averaged 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 32 games split between the Raptors and Spurs.