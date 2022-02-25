Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has sustained a fracture on his right ring finger, the team announced on Friday. He will not play tonight against the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to miss time with the injury. There is no timetable for his return.

The team did not indicate when Anunoby sustained the injury but said that his finger had been sore for a while prior to the all-star break.

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.5 points this season, to go along with 5.5 rebound and 2.6 assists in 42 games played.

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, centre Khem Birch is likely to take Anunoby's spot in the starting lineup, while newly acquired Thad Young will play a key role off the bench.

Point guard Fred VanVleet has been listed as questionable on Friday with a knee injury.