WINDSOR, Ont. — Cedrick Andree has the Ottawa 67s rolling through the opposition.

Andree made 26 saves, extending his personal win streak to nine games, as Ottawa edged the Windsor Spitfires 1-0 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

The 18-year-old native of Orleans, Ont., was named OHL goaltender of the month for October after going 8-0-0 with a 1.72 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage, helping the 67's shoot up the Canadian Hockey League rankings to No. 2 in the country.

Tyle Felhaber's 17th goal of the year provided the all the offensive support needed as Ottawa (13-3-1) improved to 10-0-1 in their last 11.

Michael DiPietro turned away 19-of-20 shots for the Spitfires (6-9-1).

Ottawa went 0 for 3 on the power play while Windsor failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

The Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders (15-1-0) currently hold down the top spot in the CHL rankings.

---

COLTS 3 STING 2 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Lucas Chiodo scored at 3:36 of the extra period as Barrie toppled the Sting.

Luke Bignell and Aidan Brown had goals in regulation for the Colts (9-6-1). Maksim Zhukov made 26 saves for the win.

Hugo Leufvenius scored twice for Sarnia (7-6-2). Ethan Langevin stopped 30-of-33 shots in a losing cause.

---

ICEDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 1

St. Catharines, Ont. — Andrew Bruder and Ben Jones scored 40 seconds apart in the third as Niagara downed Mississauga for its fifth straight victory.

Stephen Dhillon made 35 saves while Kyen Sopa also scored for the IceDogs (10-4-2).

Cole Carter replied for the Steelheads (8-5-2), who couldn't avoid their fourth loss in a row. Jacob Ingham turned away 31 shots in defeat.

---

OTTERS 4 BATTALION 3 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brendan Sellan scored the winner in the 12th round of the shootout as Erie halted the Battalion's win streak at four games.

Chad Yetman, Gera Poddubnyi and Joseph Mack scored in regulation for the for the Otters (7-7-1), who got 25 saves Daniel Murphy.

OHL points leader Justin Brazeau struck twice and Brandon Coe had the other for North Bay (8-7-1). Christian Purboo stopped 39 shots in defeat.

---

PETES 3 GENERALS 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored 38 seconds into overtime as the Petes slipped past Oshawa.

Christopher Paquette and Nick Isaacson also scored while Hunter Jones made 19 saves for Peterborough (10-7-0).

Kyle Keyser kicked out 48 shots for the Generals (8-5-2) as Kyle Bollers and Nando Eggenberger found the back of the net.

---