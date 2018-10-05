MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cole Carter scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Niagara IceDogs 5-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ryan McLeod, Cole Schwindt and Thomas Harley had regulation-time goals for the Steelheads (4-1-1), while Jacob Ingham made 30 saves for the win.

Kirill Maksimov struck twice for the IceDogs (3-2-1), while Matthew Philip and Kyen Sopa also found the back of the net. Stephen Dhillon combined with Colton Incze for 30 saves for Niagara.

Mississauga went 2 for 8 on the power play and the IceDogs were 2 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

SPIRIT 4 RANGERS 3 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Albert Michnac put away the winner 3:19 into overtime as Saginaw eked out a win over the Rangers.

Cole Perfetti, Bode Wilde and Cole Coskey also scored for the Spirit (3-2-1).

Jonathan Yantsis, Joseph Garreffa and Riley Damiani supplied the offence for Kitchener (3-0-1).

---

GENERALS 7 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Allan McShane had a pair of goals as Oshawa routed the Bulldogs.

Matt Brassard's first-period goal was the eventual winner for the Generals (3-2-0), while Danil Antropov, Eric Henderson, Kyle MacLean and Serron Noel also found the back of the net.

Logan Morrison was the lone Hamilton (2-2-1) scorer.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. —Jordan Sambrook's goal in the second period stood as the winner as Sault Ste. Marie downed the Frontenacs.

Rory Kerins, Ryan O'Rourke and Mac Hollowell also scored for the Greyhounds (3-2-1).

Jason Robertson replied for Kingston (2-4-0).

---

WOLVES 4 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Nolan Hutcheson scored twice as Sudbury subdued the Otters.

David Levin put away the winner for the Wolves (5-2-0) at 9:07 of the second period. Isaak Phillips also scored for Sudbury.

Kurtis Henry had the only Erie (1-3-0) goal.

---

STORM 6 STING 5

GUELPH, Ont. — Nate Schnarr scored twice, including the winner with two seconds left on the clocks, as the Storm slipped past Sarnia.

Isaac Racliffe also had a pair of goals for Guelph (3-1-1), while Tag Bertuzzi and Cam Hillis chipped in as well.

Brayden Guy struck twice for the Sting (3-2-0), as Sean Josling and Anthony Salinitri added singles.

---

KNIGHTS 4 ATTACK 1

LONDON, Ont. — Liam Foudy scored twice as the Knights beat Owen Sound.

Nathan Dunkley knocked in the game-winning goal for the Knights (3-2-0) at 12:10 of the third period. Connor McMichael also scored for London.

Aidan Dudas scored for the Attack (2-4-0).

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.