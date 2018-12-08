OHL: DiPietro, 67's down QMJHL Olympiques in CHL showcase

OTTAWA — Michael DiPietro stopped 24 shots to earn the win in his Ottawa debut and Tye Felhaber scored a hat trick as the Ontario Hockey League's 67's downed Quebec Major Junior Hockey's Gatineau Olympiques 5-1 on Saturday in the CHL showcase game.

DiPietro was acquired by the 67's in a trade with the Windsor Spitfires earlier this week.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Matthew Maggio also scored in Ottawa's (23-4-4) win.

Pier-Oliver Lacombe had the lone goal for the Olympiques (11-17-3) and Tristan Berube made 28 saves.

The 67's were 1 for 5 on the power play while Gatineau went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

FRONTENACS 7 STING 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored a hat trick as the Kingston topped the Sting.

Ryan Cranford scored twice and Matt Hotchkiss and Jakob Brahaney rounded out the offence for the Frontenacs (9-21-1).

Jamieson Rees, Ryan McGregor, Curtis Egert, Nolan Burke and Jacob Perreault scored for Sarnia (14-14-4).

---

BULLDOGS 4 FIREBIRDS 2

HAMILTON — MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice to lead the Bulldogs over Flint.

Brandon Saigeon and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for Hamilton (14-14-2).

Jack Phibbs and Jake Durham responded for the Firebirds (3-27-2), who have lost seven straight.

---

WOLVES 5 STORM 4 (SO)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Drake Pilon scored the shootout winner, lifting the Wolves over Guelph.

Pilon also scored shorthanded in the first period for Sudbury (18-8-2) and Owen Gilhula, David Levin and Nolan Hutcheson added the other goals.

Ryan Merkley, Dmitri Samorukov, Isaac Ratcliffe and Keegan Stevenson scored for the Storm (14-8-7), who had three goals in the second period to turn a 4-1 deficit into a tie game.

---

SPIRIT 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Blade Jenkins had a goal and two assists to power Saginaw past the Otters.

Ethan Cardwell, Cole Coskey, Damien Giroux and Nicholas Porco also scored for the Spirit (15-11-3).

Petr Cajka, Joseph Mack and Gera Poddubnyi supplied the offence for Erie (12-17-1).

---

ICEDOGS 5 BATTALION 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kirill Maksimov scored twice as IceDogs defeated North Bay.

Jason Robertson, Matthew Philip and Elijah Roberts provided the other goals for Niagara (18-7-4).

Nick King and Matthew Struthers scored for the Battalion (11-17-2).

---

ATTACK 5 KNIGHTS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kevin Hancock had a goal and an assist and Andrew McLean kicked out 42 shots as the Attack toppled London.

Markus Phillips, Kaleb Pearson, Zachary Roberts and Mitchell Russell also scored for Owen Sound (16-11-3).

Adam Boqvist had the lone goal for the Knights (21-5-2) and Jordan Kooy made 23 saves.

