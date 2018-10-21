OHL: Felhaber leads 67's past Steelheads to keep point streak alive

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Tye Felhaber scored twice as the Ottawa 67's downed the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League play.

Marco Rossi put away the eventual winner for the 67's (10-3-1) at 7:19 of the second period. Ottawa has earned a point in eight straight games with seven wins and an overtime loss.

Cedrick Andree turned away 31 shots for the win.

Ryan McLeod scored for the Steelheads (8-3-1). Jacob Ingham turned aside 29 shots in the loss.

Ottawa went 0 for 4 on the power play and Mississauga was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 8 FRONTENACS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored a hat trick as the Battalion beat Kingston.

Matthew Struthers had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, for North Bay (5-7-0), while Egor Postnov, Adam McMaster and Brad Chenier.

Brett Neumann struck twice for the Frontenacs (3-9-1) and Ryan Cranford also scored.

---

STORM 5 RANGERS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Nate Schnarr scored twice, including the winner, as the Storm defeated Kitchener.

Isaac Ratcliffe also had a pair of goals for Guelph (7-4-1) and Owen Lalonde chipped in as well.

Jonathan Yantsis and Rickard Hugg scored for the Rangers (6-4-2).

---

COLTS 6 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Jaden Peca and Ben Hawerchuk had two goals apiece as Barrie handed the Firebirds their 11th straight loss.

Ryan Suzuki and Nathan Allensen also scored for the Colts (7-5-1).

Kyle Harris, Jake Durham, Ty Dellandrea and Jacob Winterton replied for Flint (0-11-0).

---

KNIGHTS 4 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Josh Nelson's goal at 9:40 of the second period was the eventual winner as London held off the Sting.

Dalton Duhart, Cole Tymkin and Billy Moskal also scored for the Knights (6-4-1).

Mitch Eliot and Hugo Leufvenius scored for Sarnia (4-6-1).

---

OTTERS 4 SPITFIRES 3 (SO)

ERIE, Pa. — Danial Singer tied the game at 10:42 in the third period and Gera Poddubnyi scored the shootout winner as Erie pulled out a victory over Windsor.

Petr Cajka and Joseph Mack also scored for the Otters (4-6-1).

Will Cuylle, Luke Kutkevicius and Kyle McDonald found the back of the net for Spitfires (5-6-1).

---

GENERALS 4 PETES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel scored twice as Oshawa topped Peterborough 4-1.

Tyler Tullio and Cole Resnick also notched goals for the Generals (6-4-1).

Brady Hinz had the lone marker for the Petes (8-5-0). Peterborough's Cameron Butler was given a game misconduct for a blindside hit at 11:57 of the first period.

---