OTTAWA — Noel Hoefenmayer capped a hat trick 2:45 into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67's to a 5-4 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Joseph Garreffa had a goal and two helpers and Austen Keating also scored for Ottawa (7-4-0). Marco Rossi assisted on all five goals.

Nathan Staios, Arthur Kaliyev, Navrin Mutter and Avery Hayes, with the tying goal 14:40 into the third, supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (5-6-1).

Will Cranley started in the 67's net, allowed three goals on 10 shots through 27:24. Cedrick Andree stopped 12-of-13 attempts the rest of the way.

Hamilton's Marco Costantini made 31 saves.

---

WOLVES 4 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Nolan Hutcheson broke a tie early in the third, then sealed it with an empty-netter late to lead Sudbury (8-5-0) over the Storm (3-4-3).

---

GREYHOUNDS 11 BATTALION 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Calisti, Ryan O'Rourke and Cole MacKay each scored twice and the Greyhounds (6-5-1) used a six-goal third-period outburst to hammer North Bay (3-9-0).

---

STING 7 FRONTENACS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Sean Josling and Jamieson Rees each had a goal and two assists and Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 33 shots to help Sarnia (3-7-0) defeat the Frontenacs (1-8-3) for its third straight win.

---

PETES 2 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brady Hinz scored the eventual winner late in the second period and Hunter Jones made 28 saves as Peterborough (9-3-0) edged the Generals (9-2-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.