Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia offered no indication as to when Shohei Ohtani he will be back on the mound, but he is expected to continue hitting between starts.

"Obviously, this is a new wrinkle right now, with the blister coming up. We'll read how we get into it later in the week. He's going to hit a couple of times, obviously, before he pitches again, so we'll see where everything sets up," Scioscia said after the game.

Ohtani left Tuesday's start against the Boston Red Sox after just two innings with a blister in what turned out to be a 10-1 loss. In his two innings of work, the 23-year-old surrendered three runs and four hits while struggling with his control.

"I tried to pitch today but with the high intensity of the game, it didn't hold up too well. The medical staff looked at it after the second inning, and they wanted to play it safe. I wanted to go back out but they just told me we should end the night right there," Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani also said the issue developed during his last start.

"He didn't say anything in warmups about it bothering him," said Scioscia. "He got through two innings but we didn't want him to get any worse, just make sure he can bounce back for his next start. It definitely affected his command on some pitches, sure."

Ohtani dazzled in his first two starts, allowing a combined three runs in 12 innings of work. His ERA now sits at 3.60 after three starts.

At the plate, Ohtani has three home runs and 11 RBI in 30 at-bats.

The Angels will continue their series with the Red Sox Wednesday night before the finale on Thursday.