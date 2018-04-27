Button: Oilers more than one player away from returning to the playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to make some moves with their assistant coaches as early as Friday, including naming Jay Woodcroft the head coach of their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Phase One of EDM (assistant) coaching shuffle expected, perhaps as early as Friday. Multiple moves, including (as has previously been speculated) Jay Woodcroft to be new head coach in Bakersfield (AHL). No replacement hiring(s) just yet. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 27, 2018

McKenzie added their could be multiple moves, but no replacement hiring for Woodcroft just yet.

Woodcroft has been an assistant coach on Todd McLellan's staff in Edmonton the past two seasons.

Gerry Fleming served as the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors last season. The Condors finished second last in the AHL's Pacific Division last season with a 31-27-9 record.