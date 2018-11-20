Todd McLellan's tenure with the Edmonton Oilers has come to an end.

The Oilers confirmed Tuesday that Ken Hitchcock is coming out of retirement to replace McLellan as the team's head coach after a 9-10-1 start to the season.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes, however, that Hitchcock's position with the team will be reevaluated at the end of the season.

The #Oilers have named Edmonton native Ken Hitchcock as their new Head Coach after relieving Todd McLellan of his duties earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/joNXTLMXol — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 20, 2018

After finishing in second place in the Pacific Division with 103 points in 2016-17 and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2006, McLellan’s Oilers took a step back last season with the league’s most anemic power play and second-to-last penalty kill.

The Oilers started this season 8-4-1, but have since lost six of their past seven games to sit under .500 entering Wednesday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

McLellan joined the Oilers after seven seasons behind the bench with the Sharks. As a player, McLellan appeared in five games with the New York Islanders during the 1987-88 season.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes McLellan was signed through next season at a salary of $3 million per year.

Hitchcock retired after spending last season as head coach of the Dallas Stars, posting a 42-32-8 record while missing the playoffs.

With 1,536 career games behind the bench, Hitchcock ranks fifth all-time in games coached. He has a career record of 823-506-88-119 across 20 seasons with the Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues. He won the Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999 and won the Jack Adams Award with the Blues in 2012.

McLellan is the fourth head coach to be fired this season, joining John Stevens (Los Angeles Kings), Joel Quenneville (Chicago Blackhawks) and Mike Yeo, who replaced Hitchcock as head coach of the Blues in 2017.

There were no in-season coaching changes in the NHL in 2017-18, the first time that had happened since 1966-67.