The Edmonton Oilers have signed Swift Current Broncos goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Skinner was selected in the third-round, 78th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers.

The 19-year-old helped the Broncos advance to the Memorial Cup by defeating the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League Final in six games