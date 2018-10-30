Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Kassian refuted a report that he asked for a trade on Tuesday, stating his agent simply asked general manager Peter Chiarelli why he was out of the lineup last week.

“I didn’t ask for a trade," Kassian said, per Jason Gregor of TSN Radio 1260 Winnipeg. "When I got healthy scratched my agent did his job and reached out to Peter to see what was up. I hadn’t played well early, but feel our line is coming on. I addressed my teammates and I want to help us. We are in a good spot now.”

Kassian did, however, add that "there was indirect conversations that other teams might be interested and (Kassian's agent) was granted permission to talk to them."

The 27-year-old winger missed last Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals, with a reported neck injury and served as a healthy scratch in the team's third game of the season on Oct. 13.

Kassian recorded his first point of the season on Sunday, scoring in the first period of the team's 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After the game, Oilers coach Todd McLellan praised Kassian and his line for their effort in the victory.

"I thought our fourth line was excellent," McLellan said. "They checked well, they provided energy when we needed it, they won big faceoffs. They were pivotal in the penalty kill and they get us the (Kassian) goal to get back into the game when we were down 1-0. They provided what they needed."

Kassian is in his fourth season with the Oilers and is signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.95 million, seventh-highest among Oilers forwards.

He scored seven goals and posted 19 points in 74 games last season.