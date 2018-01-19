The Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to miss five-to-six weeks, head coach Todd McLellan announced Friday.

Nugent-Hopkins, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, is dealing with cracked ribs. In his absence, Leon Draisaitl is expected to centre the second line.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported Sunday that he was experiencing some bruising after taking a big hit from Brayden McNabb of the Vegas Golden Knights that sent him to the locker room.

In 46 games so far this season, Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 15 assists, while Pakarinen has one assist in 18 games for the big club.

It's been a difficult season thus far for the Oilers, but they're coming off two straight wins and will be back at it Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks to kick off a five-game homestand.

In his NHL career, Nugent-Hopkins has 111 goals and 185 assists in 441 games.